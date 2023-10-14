Uganda has officially inaugurated its embassy chancery in Mogadishu, marking a significant milestone.

This establishment sets the stage for an even closer bond between Uganda and Somalia, with promises of expediting the Kampala Declaration and several pending Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) on education, defense, and labor, and even discussions surrounding the possibility of mutual visa elimination.

The Uganda at 61 Independence celebrations in Mogadishu commenced with an air of excitement, with the final preparations culminating in the opening of the new chancery building, which also served as the venue for the independence festivities.

Shortly after, a Ugandan delegation led by the Chief of Mission, Sam Muhika, and Maj Gen (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha, received the state minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of regional affairs, John Mulimba, at Aden Abdullah International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the presence of their Somali counterpart, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamud Isaak, the two countries held a brief meeting to discuss matters related to trade, investment, defense, and future collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaak emphasized the need to work together to enhance cooperation, including streamlining the process to eliminate visas between the two sister countries.

Under tight security measures, the delegates proceeded to the State House of Somalia, where they held a closed-door meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama. Both nations pledged to intensify their relations and accelerate the signing of MOUs in education, commerce, labor, and defense.

The Federal Republic of Somalia called on Uganda to simplify the visa issuance process for Somali citizens, a move that would support the goals of the Kampala Declaration, aiming to strengthen the partnership between the two nations through trade, investment, and tourism. Isaak stressed the importance of reaching an agreement on the visa issue.

“Somalia is finalizing its entry process into the East African Bloc, and we want to streamline the process early. Uganda will always support the Federal Republic of Somalia in its economic and political aspirations, exploring opportunities not only in the region but across the entire African continent.” Stated Isaak

The festivities continued at the embassy, where invited delegates, UPDF officials, and the business community joined hands to kickstart the independence celebrations. It was a joyous occasion, featuring cultural dances, coffee tastings, networking, and more, all in commemoration of Uganda’s 61 years of independence.

The launch of Uganda’s embassy in Mogadishu, combined with the discussions around visa scrapping and enhanced cooperation, signals a promising future for the two nations, setting the stage for stronger relations in various sectors.