Police in Nagalama, Mukono district are investigating a case of suspected food poisoning in which two primary school pupils died.

This occured at Makukuba Green Trek School located in Nenyode village, Nakifuma Town Council, Nagalama, Mukono district on Thursday.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police, they are probing a school teacher called Norah Nagujja who reportedly prepared the food which claimed two pupils and left 19 victims hospitalised.

It is alleged that on October 11, 2023, Norah Nagujja, a teacher at Trek Green School which operates both primary and nursery sections brought cooked food consisting of dressed chicken, sweet potatoes, and rice from her home for her three children in the boarding section of the school.

“She served the food to her children who also shared it with their friends who are learners at the school. During the night, the children who consumed this meal complained of abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, and dizziness,” said KMP spokesperson Patrick Onyango

He identified the two deceased pupils as Andrew Kakumba aged 13, a primary seven pupil and son to Jackson Kakumba, and Victor Bongole, a son to Vincent Bongole a resident of Luvule village in Kyampisi parish.

It is said that on the fateful night, the children who consumed the meal complained of abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, and dizziness.

Onyango said that the school administration rushed the affected pupils to St. Francis Hospital in Naggalama to receive medical attention.

Also statements were recorded from relevant witnesses and several pieces of evidence such as food remnants, suspected vomit samples, fecal matter, and swabs, were collected from both the victims and the deceased individuals for further analysis.

This incident follows a string of similar incidents this year that have fueled public concern about the food safety of children in schools.