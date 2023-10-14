The business community at the Source of the Nile in Jinja City are counting losses following the demolition of their business structures and properties by the City enforcement team.

Authorities at Jinja City Council say government through the Ministry of Tourism have secured a contractor to develop the source of the Nile to international standards.

The demolition exercise started as early as 8:00am on Wednesday morning when the city enforcement team stormed area destroying all the wooden structures at the source of the Nile.

Many affected operators of crafts shops were left in tears as their businesses were destroyed by the law enforcers

The traders say during a stakeholders meeting with officials from Uganda Tourism Board they were given 18 months ultimatum to leave this place to give wat for the redevelopment of the source of the Nile but today’s demolition caught them unaware.

Salim Gizamba the Chairman of crafts shops operators say they’re aware of the redevelopment plans but they expected that since Gov’t sent a team to survey the area, they were waiting for compensation before they vacate.

It took the intervention of Jinja City Resident City Commissioner Darius Nandinda to order the enforcement team to vacate the area.

He consequently summoned a crisis meeting which was attended by Police leadership, City authorities and crafts shops owners

In the meeting they agreed that the eviction should be stayed for a month but the vendors shall vacate to give room for development of the source of the Nile.

“I received a letter from the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and antiquities instructing to hand over the place the source of the Nile to the Contractors (Excel Construction Company) on 1st October 2023 but the hand over has been delayed by the crafts shops operators who have remained adamant,” Edward Lwanga Town Clerk Jinja said in a meeting.

Alton Kasolo Okocha the Mayor of Jinja urged the business community at source of the Nile to vacate for the good of the development in Jinja since the government wants to develop the source of the Nile to international level.

“Let me make it categorically clear that when I am still the mayor, that place shall be developed by all means, because it is for the good of Jinja, therefore my people should allow to vacate,” Kasolo stated.

The speaker of Jinja City Benard Mbayo revealed that already shillings 17 billion has been secured from the World Bank for development of source of the Nile starting with construction a modern pier.

He reveals that the construction should take one year.

In the meeting they agreed that the vendors shall vacate on 13th of November 2023 immediately after Nyege Nyege Festival.