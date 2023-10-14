Nestled within the beautiful landscapes of Bukomansimbi, a district comprising five sub-counties and four town councils, access to clean water has long been a pressing issue.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics reported a population of 151,413 people in Bukomansimbi in 2014, yet even in 2023, the problem of clean water persists, with only 64% of the population having access to it.

The situation is most dire in Bukomansimbi North, where residents fetch water from unprotected dams, jeopardizing their health and safety as they share water sources with animals. For years, residents have appealed to the government for a solution, but their pleas have remained unanswered.

However, hope has dawned on this district thanks to the Rotary Club Bbunga, which has launched a transformative campaign. This initiative aims to provide clean water sources and modern latrines, initially targeting schools in the district.

So far, eight schools, including Mmeeru Primary School in Butenga sub-county, Bigasa R/C in Bigasa sub-county, and Ggingo Primary School in Bigasa sub-county, have reaped the benefits of this heart-warming effort.

The initiative has not only significantly improved the living conditions of the students but has also set the stage for a brighter future for education in Bukomansimbi.

The eight beneficiary schools had long struggled with a lack of basic sanitation facilities and access to clean water, which not only impacted the health and hygiene of the students but also hindered their ability to focus on their studies.

Head of projects in the Rotary Club of Bbunga and Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi North constituency, Hon. Christine Ndiwalana, stressed that water scarcity had been hampering education in Bukomansimbi.

She highlighted the challenges faced by students who had to walk long distances to access clean water, which often led to school dropouts and even an increase in young pregnancies in the district.

Buyungo Danis Kivumbi, the water officer in Bukomansimbi, emphasized the ongoing water problem, citing the poor condition of many boreholes across the district. Insufficient funds to maintain them further compounded the issue.

However, with unwavering commitment and the support of local communities, the Rotary Club Bbunga has managed to install modern latrines equipped with proper sanitation systems and establish clean water sources, ensuring a safe and reliable supply of clean drinking water.

Students who once endured unsanitary conditions now have access to clean and hygienic latrines, promoting their health and well-being. With clean water readily available on school premises, the risk of waterborne diseases has significantly diminished, allowing students to focus on their studies without fear of falling ill.

The schools themselves have experienced a revival in morale and enthusiasm. With improved infrastructure, they are better equipped to provide quality education to their students.

The Rotary Club Bbunga’s initiative serves as an inspiring example of how small acts of kindness can have a profound impact. The local communities have united to support this mission, highlighting the power of collective action and community spirit.

This project embodies the positive change that can be achieved when individuals and organizations come together to address pressing issues, making a significant difference in the lives of those they aim to help.