Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has issued a response regarding the leaked electoral programme for the 2023 administrative units and women council elections.

Byabakama said that whereas certain individuals and media outlets are circulating a programme claiming that it is the approved electoral programme for the upcoming elections in the Local Council I and II as for women councils.

“I would like to clarify that the Electoral Commission has not issued the mentioned electoral programme,” he stated.

The EC chairman also noted that the leaked programme is an internal working document (prototype) that was shared for discussion purposes before final approval.

“This prototype programme was intended for discussing the proposed durations for conducting the aforementioned elections and is, therefore, not an approved electoral programme,” Byabakama explained.

He urged political parties, aspiring candidates, their supporters, and all other stakeholders to disregard the document and wait until the commission approves and officially releases the electoral programme.

In July , cabinet extended the term of office for LC I and II leaders for another six months owing to lack of funds to organize their elections.

The six months are soon elapsing.