In Sembabule, a district covering 953.9 square miles, predominantly pastoral and renowned for cattle keeping, land disputes have reached alarming proportions.

Sembabule, having been carved out of Masaka in 1997, is now in its 26th year of existence, still grappling with unaddressed challenges including a scarcity of clean water, inadequate healthcare, and education. Adding to this litany of woes, land disputes have surged, posing a grave concern for the district’s residents.

Kyambogo village, nestled within Bulongo sub-county and part of Lwemiyaga constituency, has emerged as a focal point for land wrangles. The situation took a dark turn in March 2022 when a confrontation erupted, with residents facing off against Ssenkooto Francis, who laid claim to 150 acres of land. Shockingly, the land dispute, now a year and a half old, remains unresolved, causing distress for residents as their homes and crops fall victim to destruction, escalating their fears.

“We no longer sleep in our houses because we fear to be attacked by those trying to chase us from this land at night. Our houses’ roofs were set ablaze while we were inside,” said a Kyambogo resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byayesu Geoffrey, a village resident and veteran, recounted a harrowing incident when he heard noises outside his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At first, I thought it was cattle, but later I realized there were people outside my house. I managed to escape, but my house was reduced to ashes.” Byayesu expressed his deep connection to the land, having lived there for 59 years, and was baffled by the relentless pursuit to displace him.

Byayesu, like many others, felt the irony of his situation, having fought for peace in the bush, only to be confronted by such turmoil upon his retirement in 1992.

Accusations flew, with Byayesu and fellow residents pointing fingers at MP Ssekikubo, alleging his involvement in the disputes.

“It is Hon. Ssekikubo who is behind his brother Ssenkooto, who is chasing us from this land. We wonder why he is doing this to us, the people who elected him to parliament,” they lamented.

Leaders from Bulongo sub-county, including Speaker Kibuule Henry Nagagga and youth councilor Ambasiize John, joined in confirming MP Ssekikubo’s involvement in the Kyambogo land disputes.

While Ssembabule boasts several MPs, including Mawogola North’s Shartis Musherure Kuteesa, Mawogola South’s Namugga Gorret, Mawogola West’s Anifa Kawooya, and the woman member of parliament Mary Begumisa, residents expressed frustration over their perceived silence on the matter.

They also voiced disappointment in State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja, who had promised to return to address their land issues but hadn’t done so since March.

Residents, disheartened by the lack of progress, vowed not to re-elect their current leaders and called on the president to intervene and ensure justice in land matters.

MP Theodore Ssekikubo denied involvement in the Kyambogo land disputes, while his nephew, Ssenkooto Francis, insisted that the land belonged to him and refuted claims of destroying residents’ houses and crops.

Land disputes, affecting eight sub-counties including Bulongo, Mabindo, Nabitanga, Lwemiyaga, Kawanda, Lugusuulu, Kyeera, and Mpumudde, are a pervasive issue in Sembabule.

In the RDC’s office, almost every day sees four out of five cases related to land conflicts, with more than 124 cases reported monthly, totaling 1,488 cases in a year, the majority pertaining to Bibanja and titles.

Deputy RDC Sembabule, Sseruwaji Faisal, pointed to disputes stemming from transactions with money lenders, goods exchanged for goods, and landowners unaware of rightful ownership as contributing factors. Frequent changes in leadership, including RDCs, have also been cited as exacerbating the issue.