By Eddy Enuru

The National Drug Authority, in collaboration with the police, has apprehended four individuals suspected of being involved in the illegal sale of fake and expired animal drugs. These arrests were as a result of a well-coordinated operation conducted at Acila Enterprise in Soroti City.

Among the illegal items seized during the operation was a batch of fake drugs purportedly manufactured in Kampala. Shockingly, these drugs were discovered in a remote village, Takaramyam in Awaliwal, Gweri Sub-county, Soroti District, raising concerns about their origin and safety.

The four suspects arrested in this operation include the manager of Acila Enterprise, as well as directors, sellers, and suppliers linked to the distribution of a product called “One Power Knock,” which is claimed to be manufactured in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law enforcement team also recovered over 162 bottles of One Power Knock and several manufacturing jerricans. Investigations are underway to determine the actual source and quality of these drugs, as well as to locate the manufacturer who is currently evading capture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police authorities have issued a stern warning to the public regarding the drugs they purchase. They advise consumers to be vigilant and to scrutinize the drugs they buy. The files for these cases are being prepared for presentation in court, and the suspects will face charges related to the illegal sale of drugs, employing unqualified personnel, and operating without a proper license.

This joint operation serves as a testament to the commitment of the National Drug Authority and the police to safeguard public health by combating the illegal drug trade, which poses significant risks to consumers and the integrity of the pharmaceutical industry.