Uganda Christian University (UCU) chancellor, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba has urged the society not to ignore the boy child while pushing for gender equality.

The Archbishop made the remarks on Friday during the 24th UCU graduation.

“It is crucial that we remember the importance of supporting the boy child in our society. While gender equality is a commendable goal, we must ensure that both boys and girls receive the support and opportunities they need to thrive,” Kaziimba said.

He observed that the well-being and success of young men are integral to a balanced and prosperous society and that ignoring them can have negative consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for equal attention and support to all children regardless of their gender so as to harness each child’s potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ignoring the boy child while emphasizing more on the girl child can lead and has led to several dangers and negative outcomes. Boys need to learn cultural values, be equipped to confidently lead and be responsible citizens and family leaders. In order to reduce gender-based violence (GBV) and laziness in society, we must teach boys how to respect women – mothers, aunties, sisters and grandmothers.”

Meanwhile, Kaziimba advised the graduates to use the knowledge and skills they have acquired from the university to be leaders and problem solvers.

“I encourage you to embrace your roles as potential job creators and innovators. We must also strive to create job opportunities for others. Entrepreneurship and innovation are essential for the progress of our nation and the continent as a whole. Be bold, take risks, and pursue your passions with self-discipline and trust in God to lead you.”

A total of 986 students graduated from the university, of whom 527 (54%) were female and 459 (46%) male.

Of the total, 33 obtained First Class degrees (20 females and 13 males). Claire Precious Ninsiima of Bachelor of Business Administration emerged as the overall best student after scoring a CGPA of 4.78.

Bishop Henry Luke Orombi, who was the guest of honour encouraged the graduates to emphasise true service and willingness to serve if they are to succeed in their next journeys.

“Strive for a good name and a good reputation. You don’t have to bribe your way to a position.

God doesn’t bless corruption. Faithful service wins the approval of heaven and it is heaven that promotes. Please remain faithful.” Orombi told the graduates.