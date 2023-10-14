Iganga town has been hit by a garbage crisis due to a lack of garbage collection trucks.

This has caused the heaping of garbage on different streets with some of them getting closed because of the garbage which interrupts traffic flow, especially in the Central Business Area.

The most affected roads include Ssaza, Ngobi and Wagoina all in Iganga Municipality.

Locals are now living in fear of an outbreak of diseases due to the lack of hygiene.

“Garbage has been uncollected for the last two weeks which causes a bad smell on different streets’ Asuman Ngobi a Resident of Iganga town said.

Some businesses like Butcheries have been affected by the overstay of uncollected garbage on the streets.

Ibrahim Menya, a butcherman at Ssaza Road said garbage attracts flies which scares away customers when they see flies hovering over beef.

Iganga Mayor Bamu Lulenzi says they’re incapacitated to collect garbage due to the intermittent breakdown of garbage trucks.

“Some trucks we have, are very old and have outlived their lifespan and they break down almost every week yet Council doesn’t have money to buy new ones”. Bamu Lulenzi said

Choking on garbage littered all over the major streets has been Iganga’s problem for quite a long time which at one moment prompted residents to protest last year.

Authorities have been adamant to come up with a lasting solution to this problem.

Some activists are advocating for privatising the garbage collection work like it has been done in Jinja where each person pays for his rubbish at home or business and it is collected by a private contractor.

This has saved Jinja from the garbage crisis and also saves the Council from spending since individual people pay for their garbage.