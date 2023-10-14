Eddie Serunjogi, the Regional Police Commander of the West Nile Region, has urged his subordinates to always plan for honourable retirements by ensuring they have basic needs such as shelter/private homes.

He said this while offering a financial literacy lecture to police officers from Pakwach district where he emphasized the importance of preparing for retirement.

During the Baraza, Sserunjogi advised police officers to prioritise three key aspects for their post-service life: he encouraged officers to ensure they have a place to call home, no matter how modest, where they can find shelter in their retirement years; and he encouraged officers to ensure they have a place to call home, no matter how modest, where they can find shelter in their retirement years.

He also encouraged them to grow at least a garden to meet their nutritional needs, ensuring a sustainable source of food in their post-retirement life, and the importance of owning income-generating assets that can provide financial support during their retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the police commander stressed the importance of managing finances prudently and living within one’s means to avoid financial difficulties in later years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Succesful financial planning involves earning, spending wisely, saving, and making strategic investments, while also avoiding excessive borrowing,” he noted

The officers were also given insights into age brackets, with the advice that the ages 20-30 are typically for learning from mistakes, 41-50 should be focused on correction and future planning, and after 51, individuals should have made the necessary adjustments for a comfortable retirement. He warned that failing to make these changes could lead to regrets in old age.

Relatedly, Josephine Angucia, the regional police spokesperson also provided awareness on stress management, highlighting its causes, symptoms, and effects. She also offered practical self-care tips to help officers avoid and cope with stress.

She urged officers to prioritize their well-being by doing regular health check-ups, ensuring sufficient sleep (7-8 hours daily), maintaining a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, setting boundaries in social responsibilities, focusing on physical and financial needs and efficiently managing time.