Fire has gutted Kamuli Primary School in Kamuli Municipality, leaving students’ belongings destroyed.

The incident is said to have occurred around midnight when fire engulfed one of the dormitories housing approximately 101 primary seven students.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire originated from an unoccupied lower bed.

According to the police spokesperson for Busoga North, Micheal Kasadha, a student on the upper bed felt the heat and promptly reported it to the matron, who acted swiftly and tried to put off the fire.

”Upon receiving the alert, the matron attempted to combat the fire with an extinguisher during its early stages. Despite the efforts of the staff, the fire proved uncontrollable and priority was given to evacuation of students over belongings,” Kasadha said.

Kasadha noted that whereas the Fire and Rescue Services team successfully extinguished the flames, the pupils’ belongings, including bedding, metallic cases containing books, and personal effects, were all consumed by the fire.

He added that security teams are conducting thorough investigations to determine the root cause of the fire outbreak.