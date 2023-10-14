In a surprising turn of events, the planned withdrawal of contributing troops, including the largest contingent from Uganda, under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is facing hurdles.

Somalia has requested more time to prepare, and the European Union, a major funder, has decided to pull out. As the pressure mounts for the troops to leave Somalia after 16 years of fighting against the extremist group Al-Shabaab, the future remains uncertain.

Professor Sam Muhika commented on the situation, stating,”The advantage is we have a plan, but if I’m being honest, it isn’t realistic. Somalia isn’t fully liberated; we still see pockets of violence.”

The drawdown plan, which began in 2022 with the withdrawal of 1,000 troops, was expected to continue with the exit of another 2,000 troops in June 2022 and 3,000 troops between September and December 2024. However, these deadlines have not been met.

Major General Mugisha explained,”The next drawdown was supposed to occur at the end of September, but due to challenges in troop generation and ongoing front-line activities, the Federal Republic of Somalia requested a pause until December.

The 90-day pause, as requested by Somalia, is seen as an opportunity to reorganize, but it also presents financial challenges. Nathan Mugisha, the deputy head of the mission, stated that the European Union had been providing funding for troop allowances, and they are not ready to increase their contribution. The African Union is now looking for alternative sources of funding.

Funding is not the only challenge; troop generation has also been lagging behind. The government’s efforts to speed up troop generation have struggled to keep pace with ATMIS’s drawdown.

Meanwhile, Somalia remains engaged in offensive operations, creating a mismatch between the two concepts.

Uganda has been training Somali forces through defense cooperation, but even this training faces its own challenges.

A three-month training program may not be adequate to withstand the enemy that Somalia is fighting against.

As the drawdown continues, there are concerns about what is at stake. Professor Muhika emphasized,

“It’s a hybrid of interests and centers of authority. Uganda can’t just decide to stay or go. The risk assessment of withdrawing ATMIS without adequate provision for effective management could lead to a reversal of gains.”

Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Isaak Mohamud Mursal, expressed optimism, stating,

“Somalia is working around the corner to cover the gaps, and we hope to deliver as planned.”

The future of ATMIS’s withdrawal from Somalia hangs in the balance, with key questions about the impact on the country’s stability and the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab.