A group of suspected ADF fighters have ambushed a lorry in Kasese and shot dead one person dead whereas another was severely injured.

According to the deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, the incident happened on Friday morning at Katojo junction along the Bwera-Kinyamaseke-Kasese road in Kasese district.

“Preliminary information indicates an incident where an estimated five-armed ADF elements ambushed a trailer which was carrying onions from Kisoro to Mpondwe Lhubiriha Border and burnt it. The incident happened at around 1am,” Col Akiiki said.

He said during the incident, one occupant in the vehicle was shot dead, one severely injured, another female occupant survived uninjured and another occupant of the trailer is not yet seen.

It is suspected that the fourth occupant of the vehicle could have been abducted by the group.

“UPDF squads are tracking down the attackers. More details shall be availed later.”

In June, ADF fighters crossed into Uganda and attacked a secondary school in Mpondwe, a few kilometres from the border with DRC in which they burnt the school dormitories killing over 45 students.

They later took off with food from the school’s stores.

Designated as a terrorist group by the US government, ADF has used the name Madina at Tauheed Wau Mujahedeen (City of Monotheism and Holy Warriors—MTM) to refer to emphasize its links to the Islamic State.

In 2019, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an ADF attack and first referenced a “Central Africa Province.”

The Islamic State group has in the past claimed that ADF is its Central African offshoot.

The ADF has since been specifically named as Islamic State in DRC to move away from being referred to as the Central Africa Province of ISIS/ ISIL.

The Bridgeway Foundation, a US charity organization recently indicated that Operation Shuja has dealt a heavy blow on ADF inside DRC.

For example, the organization noted that over 358 members of ADF who have left the group due to the pressure from the Ugandan army.

The UPDF in a joint operation with the Congolese army have since December 2021 pounded ADF hideouts inside DRC.

With air, artillery and infantry, the Ugandan army has given a bloody nose to the jihadist group by killing a number of its senior commanders and forcing the group to relocate from their hideouts to go deep inside DRC.

The UPDF has since secured permission to pursue the fleeing ADF fighters inside DRC and the operation to pursue the remnants has kicked off.

The ADF is accused of having masterminded several atrocities both in Uganda and DRC by attacking and killing locals.

For example in Uganda, the group is accused of being behind the November, 2021 bombings targeting the Central Police Station in Kampala and along Parliamentary Avenue near parliament where scores were killed by suicide bombers and others severely injured.