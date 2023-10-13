Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has launched its ‘Bikula Bonnet and Win’ promotion with Shell Helix motor oils today.

‘Bikula Bonnet’, meaning ‘open your car bonnet’ is set up to reward over 15,000 motorists with instant prizes upon either topping up their engine oil or servicing their vehicles with Shell Helix motor oils.

“Shell Helix motor oils are designed to provide superior engine cleanliness and deliver better fuel economy and engine performance for a wide range of vehicles. Whether it’s passenger cars, SUVs, or high-performance vehicles, Shell Helix motor oils are the ideal choice to keep motor engines running at their peak,” said Rebecca Nassiwa , the Lubricants Brand Manager of Vivo Energy Uganda.

Tusingwire added, “During the next ten weeks of the Bikula Bonnet and Win promotion, our customer champions at our Shell service stations across the country shall encourage motorists to participate by opening their bonnets to carry out checks on their engine oil levels, oil quality and service history. Customers who top up or service their cars with Shell Helix motor oils will then be automatically eligible to win instant prizes. The rewards include fuel top-ups, car service discounts, and various Shell Helix branded merchandise.”

Speaking at the launch of the promotion, held at Shell Bugolobi, Vivo Energy Uganda’s Managing Director, Johan Grobbelaar, said, “With the Bikula Bonnet and Win promotion, we aim to reward our valued customers for choosing Shell Helix motor oils and enjoying the benefits of our high-quality lubricants. We invite all drivers to visit any of the participating Shell stations to top-up or service their car with Shell Helix and seize the opportunity to win fantastic prizes.”

“Beyond this promotion, we look forward to creating great experiences for our customers and delivering on our commitment to ensuring their satisfaction by enhancing the performance of their vehicles. We call on all motorists to discover the extraordinary benefits of Shell Helix motor oils today to unlock the true potential of your car’s engine and revolutionise your driving experience like never before,” he added.

The Shell Helix ‘Bikula Bonnet and Win’ promotion will take place from October and throughout the festive season.