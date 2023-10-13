Police have announced that at least 1,000 officers will be deployed starting today to different centres as Uganda Certificate of Education exams kick off on Monday.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they are to deploy both uniformed and non-uniformed officers to ensure the exams progress well without any hinderances.

“Police has a mandate to police the UNEB examinations and to this, our teams of Criminal Investigations, Crime Intelligence, Field Force Unit, general duties among others are prepared. We are deploying slightly above 1,000 police officers and members of the sister security agencies,” Enanga said.

“Our teams will be involved in the protection, transportation, storage and delivery of UNEB exams and materials in coordination with the UNEB team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enanga said that police officers will patrol and monitor exam centres and their surroundings to counter any form of potential breaches of security and other disruptive behaviour like noise pollution, school invasion and any acts of trespass during the exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All police officers have been briefed on their roles and will treat everyone with respect at all times and expect members of the public to treat them the same way.”

Exams kick off

According to UNEB Executive Director, Dan.N. Odongo, the exams kick off today with the briefing of candidates at the various centres around the world.

“I would like to emphasize that the briefing is a very important exercise which must be conducted by the head teachers themselves. During the briefing session, candidates must be made aware of the instructions contained in the timetable as well as the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of examinations,” Odongo said.

“The head teachers must explain clearly to the candidates the consequences of their not adhering to these rules and regulations, and of cheating in the examination. UNEB has found out that cases of irregularities and malpractice by candidates quite often arise from candidates receiving inadequate, or no briefing at all.”

The UNEB Executive Director also encouraged parents who can do so, to attend the briefing sessions as well.

He noted that after the briefing today, the candidates will officially kick off exams on Monday with Geography Paper 1 and 2 in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

Odongo said a total of 364,470 candidates registered for this year’s UCE examination and increase of 4.3% from last year’s 349,445 candidates.

Of these, 184,014 (50.5%) are females, while 180,456 (49.5%) are males and will sit for the final exams from 3,863 Centres countrywide.

Luzira Upper Prison centre which caters for the inmates registered 59 candidates, of whom 7 are females and 52 are males whereas 118,735 (32.5%) of the candidates are funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) Programme, while 245,734(70%) of the candidates are Non-USE.

Odongo warned teachers and candidates against involving themselves in any malpractice or else their entire exams will be cancelled

“The board is working with various security agencies, contracted professionals, and heads of centres to conduct this examination. We shall deploy 1,036 security officers, 1,113 scouts and 107,941 invigilators. While high levels of integrity are expected from those we are working with, UNEB strongly warns against involvement in any form of examination malpractice.”

“Candidates and all concerned must note that involvement in malpractice in one paper shall lead to the cancellation of the results of the whole examination.”

He also warned the public against fraudsters purporting to have the blueprint of the UNEB examination papers, and extorting huge sums of money from the unsuspecting members of the public.

“We hereby caution the public against dealing with such people.”