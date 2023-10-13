At a time when most of the world is facing a challenge with attracting and retaining women employees, MTN, Uganda’s largest corporate company has surpassed the 50-50 men to women ratio. Today, MTN’s workforce is made up of an impressive 51% female workforce.

With a target of hitting the 50% mark in 2025 as underpinned by the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy, the company deployed a deliberate approach that saw it close 2022 with 49% female employees and in less than a year, the company has surpassed its 2025 goal by 1%.

Besides staying on trend with its men to women work force ratio, MTN Uganda, which is considered one of the best employees in the country by the Federation of Uganda Employers, is keen on increasing women in management.

Currently, MTN Uganda has 38% of women in Senior Executive Leadership positions and 36% of women in Leadership positions.

ADVERTISEMENT