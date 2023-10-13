Parliament was yesterday treated to drama as the Mityana municipality legislator Francis Zaake was referred to rules, discipline and privileges committee allegedly over the use of abusive language against a fellow MP Juliet Kinyamatama.

However there is suspicion that the heightened animosity among NRM legislators even after the speaker had ruled could have been a ploy to bar the report on the alleged arrest and kidnapping of opposition leaders and supporters from going on record.

MP Kinyamatama charged, “I raise on a matter of procedure. On the 9th of October a fellow member Francis Zaake went to my constituency and used defamatory words against me. I can not mention the remarks here and I ask that the parliament ICT team plays it ”

Kinyamatana added that the statements were a clear attack on the females yet zaake calls himself an advocate of human rights. This triggered and uproar among the members.

The Deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa revealed that he was suprised by the utterances. He reffered the matter to the committee on Rules ,discipline and privileges amidst objection from the opposition.

Tayebwa however backtracked and subjected the matter to a vote.

But opposition legislators argued that parliament should first deal with the reason why they had boycotted the house in the first place: the surrounding of the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Kamwokya and house arrest of the party leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

The aggrieved party disclosed that this is not the first time Zaake has belittled parliament including its leadership and believed that Zaake will not appear before the Rules committee for inquiry.

MP Kinyamatama said, “I want Zaake out of parliament. He can’t continue abusing and leaving among us.”

However, opposition members of parliament accused their counterparts for using diversionary tactics at a time when opposition was demanding a statement from the government over the endless violation of human rights on their supporters.

A distraught Dr. Kamara said the diversion to discuss the Zaake utterances, “Was a planned move to make us look jokers. We shall not accept this.”

Ousted FDC chief whip Ssemujju swore, “We are ready to fight for Zaake. He can’t become a punching bag. Let those issues be taken back to their constituencies.”

Muwanga Kivumbi described the subsequent discussions as, “In bad faith to stop the long overdue report on Kyagulanyi.”