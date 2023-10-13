By Samuel Okello

Kampala has a suffocated drainage system and if you are a driver, you are well aware. Every time there’s rain, there are chances of floods in either known locations or even unexpected places. Driving through a flooded road poses heavy risks to the car’s electrical, engine, and interior components. The driver’s life therefore is at stake. Being a rainy season, we offer you some basic tips on how to manage the situation.

Here are some basic tips for surviving the floods of Kampala and keeping you and your car safe.

Let the rain stop.

Driving in stormy weather is risky, unless otherwise, hold on till it stops. This will help you plan your routes better. Unless you are a visitor, you can know your route by estimating the volume of downpour.

Keep up with social media.

Social media, especially twitter/X and WhatsApp status are the fastest ways raw information moves. They even come in photos and videos. If there’s anything like an extreme of a flood, you can always find the information and even get alternative routes.

Know your car.

Once you know the car you drive very well, you’ll know the amount of risk you can’t take. Never take low cars to flooded roads, you may not survive a breakdown or fire disaster. There is always an alternative route.

Avoid roads under construction

Kampala has a lot of roads under construction, avoid them because in most cases, they have blocked or in efficient drainage systems. They may flood in extremes of rain.

Don’t be the bait.

Watch out for cars ahead of you. Don’t tailgate or follow bumper to bumper. By doing this, you will be able to make informed decisions.

Watch out for signals.

Keep your eyes on oncoming traffic or even pedestrians. They have information on the condition of the road ahead. If there seems to be none, ask around. Don’t fall into a trap of an abandoned road.

Park if you must.

Under circumstances that render your destination unapproachable, please park your car in a safe spot a pick it up when the road is passible again. Don’t take risks.

