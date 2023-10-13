Hoima district is a place known for its blessings, and promising opportunities for those who seek them wisely.

Its journey towards becoming an “oil city” started in early 2006 when the first oil discovery was made on its outskirts. The local community quickly embraced this transformation, bestowing upon Hoima the title of an “oil city” and elevating it to city status in 2021.

However, the pride of being an “oil city” took a hit when Kikuube district was carved out, claiming control of the oil wells. Hoima, once the centre of oil activities, appeared to have lost its lustre. But hope was on the horizon.

News of an oil refinery being constructed in Kabaale village, Hoima district, reignited the city’s spirit. Furthermore, the revelation of the Kabalega Airport project within Hoima district sent shockwaves through the local community, reinforcing their belief in being blessed with significant projects – signs of divine favour.

The Kabalega Airport is scheduled for testing in December this year, with the first cargo plane expected to land on it, according to the contractor, SBC. The airport promises to be a vital transport hub for the region, fostering growth and connectivity.

In addition to these remarkable developments, Hoima is set to play a pivotal role in Uganda’s achievement of hosting the 2027 African Cup of Nations.

The city will see the construction of a state-of-the-art Hoima Stadium in Mparo village, located just 7 kilometres from the city centre. This stadium will become a focal point for hosting AFCON games, bringing excitement and economic opportunities for the locals.

The prospect of hosting the AFCON has also galvanized local businesses. With numerous oil projects underway in the region, they anticipate a boost in their livelihoods as fans flock to support their favourite teams.

Local politicians, amid their challenges, express their pride in being part of this transformative journey. They see these developments as a testament to the city’s resilience and potential.

One can’t overlook the role of well-connected main oil roads that link Hoima to other districts. Residents of Hoima district recognize the positive impact of these roads, considering Hoima and the larger Bunyoro region as beneficiaries of improved connectivity despite the challenges they face.

In Hoima City, the convergence of oil wealth, infrastructure development, and the promise of major sporting events heralds a future brimming with promise, marking this region as a land of blessings and opportunities for all.