Former Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has lost one of his eldest sons.

Ssekandi took to social media to announce the demise of Alex Kayanja Ssekandi.

“Alex passed away yesterday from Lubaga Hospital where he had been admitted for the past two weeks. It is really a difficult time for me and my family. Rest in peace my beloved son,I can’t believe you no more,” Ssekandi said in a brief tweet.

The former VP however didn’t give details about the deceased.

Condolences

Following the announcement, a number of Ugandans have sent condolence messages to the former Vice President.

“I send my sincere sympathies and that of the Parliament of Uganda to the family of our elder and leader, the former Speaker of Parliament and former VP H.E. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi upon the loss of his son Alex Kayanja Sekandi. Your Parliament family stands with you in this trying moment and we pray that the Lord holds you together and grants Alex’s soul eternal rest,” Speaker of Parliament said in a tweet.

Ssekandi served as Vice President for 10 years between 2011 and 2021 when he was dropped by President Museveni and appointed a presidential advisor.

However, little is known about his deceased son.