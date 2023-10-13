The Bishop of the Evangelical Orthodox Church for Central and Eastern Uganda Jacinto Kibuuka has accused his enemies of being behind his recent troubles where he was accused of torturing a 14-year-old boy.

Speaking on Thursday after court dismissed the torture charges, Bishop Kibuuka insisted that mafia wanted to use this case to plot his downfall.

“There were some Mafias as Tamale Mirundi always call them that wanted to put our church down through tarnishing my name. I think they wanted me to face charges of aggravated torture so that I can be sentenced to life imprisonment which has not been possible in the Lord’s name,” Kibuuka said.

“Unfortunately, some of them are the so called religious leaders who are wolfs and bandits but I have forgiven them and we thank the almighty God for leading us through all this because nobody ever imagined that I will acquitted but God has made it happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The case

ADVERTISEMENT

Kibuuka was accused of aggravated robbery for allegedly beating a 14 year old kid who was said to have stolen money from his church.

However, after a year, this week, Chief Magistrate at Kira Court in Kampala, Roseline Nsenge dismissed the case for lack of evidence to incriminate Bishop Kibuuka.

The Chief Magistrate said that evidence presented in court by the prosecution had loopholes since Kibuuka who was accused of being at the scene at Mamre Prayer Centre in Namugongo during the time the crime was committed was actually in Mitala Maria, Mpigi district at the church’s seminary opening for the new semester.

The magistrate also pointed to a number of contradictions and inconsistencies in the prosecution case including the statement of the victim who first told journalists that the accused didn’t beat him but said it in the police statement and during cross examination he pointed to four other people as those who beat him.

“ While giving his sworn testimony before court, the victim stated that he was beaten by Bishop Kibuuka with Davis, Ali, Michael and Tofa. However during cross examination, the victim informed court that in his police statement that did not inform the police that he was beaten by Bishop Kibuuka and he also admitted to have written a letter where he stated that it was not Bishop Kibuuka who beat him but Davis, Ali, Michael and Tofa. This testimony is corroborated by the testimony the mother (Nakalyango Juliet) who stated that the victim told her that he was not beaten by Bishop Kibuuka but was beaten by Davis, Ali, Michael and Tofa,” the trial magistrate said in his judgement.

She consequently acquitted Bishop Kibuuka.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at his Mamre Prayer Centre in Namugongo on Thursday, Bishop Kibuuka extended an olive branch to all those who had been behind his woes.

“I thank God for seeing me through the challenges and the battles because the tormentors wanted to me to be sent to life imprisonment.”

“I have been the victor in all the fake charges that have been brought against me and since I don’t want to create more friction, I forgive the child, religious leaders hiding behind faith and other women who were brought to testify against me.”

He asked government to appoint more judges and magistrates to handle the case backlog in the system since so many people are being accused falsely.

Bishop Kibuuka however said no one will ever make him lose focus on serving God, revealing that on November, 12, 2023, he is going to consecrate three more Bishops to further God’s work in the Evangelical Orthodox Church in Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.