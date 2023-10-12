Six teachers have been remanded to Luzira government prison after being charged with selling fake Primary Leaving Examination papers to schools in Kampala.

The six teachers including Daniel Oleja, Michael Ijalia, Tendo Lukyamuzi, Henry Mirembe,Nasser Ssekandi and Emmanuel Okechi were on Thursday afternoon arraigned before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates court and charged related to unauthorized possession of examination materials contrary to section 251(1) and (4) of the UNEB Act 2021 read before them.

“The accused and other still at large during the months of September and October 2023 in Kampala and surrounding area willfully before an examination, were found in possession of information which purports to relate to the contents of Primary Leaving Examination question papers for English, Science, SST and Mathematics for the year 2023,” the trial chief magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi read the charges.

The six teachers denied the charges and in response, the state attorney, Ivan Kyazze asked court to remand them since investigations into the matter are still continuing.

When asked to present their sureties before applying for bail, the six couldn’t since their introduction letters from their respective LC one chairpersons were not readily available.

The Buganda Road chief magistrate remanded them to Luzira prison until October, 30 .

The case

The Nile Post has separately learnt that the six teachers who had branded themselves as UNEB officials formed a Whats App group from which they would ask headteachers and school directors to join to be sold PLE exam papers.

This year’s PLE exams will be done on November 8 and 9.

According to investigators, when headteachers and directors join the various Whats App groups created by the six teachers, they would then be asked to pay some money to be given copies of the forthcoming PLE exams.

After paying money, the accused would send exam papers with the UNEB logo that they claimed were the upcoming PLE exams.