Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among has accepted Yusuf Nsibambi as the new Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Whip in Parliament, replacing Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, according to a letter read by her Deputy, Thomas Tayebwa.

Among’s decision came after receiving a letter from FDC Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi, confirming that the due process had been followed and the party’s delegates conference had appointed Nsibambi for the position.

“I have received a letter from the Secretary General on October 7, 2023, confirming the decision of the FDC delegates conference appointing Yusuf Nsibambi as FDC Party Whip in Parliament. Therefore, I accept the designation of Nsibambi as FDC Party Whip,” said Among.

Nsibambi who is Mawokota South MP expressed his commitment to working with all members and emphasized that his role as Whip is not that of a supervisor but rather to ensure common positions and address issues that affect society, rather than engaging in political theatrics.

“I consider this appointment from my party as a significant challenge, especially considering the current political climate. It is my duty to rally the party and bring a sense of decency to the debates we have in Parliament as FDC,” he stated.

Godfrey Macho, MP for Busia Municipality, made remarks about the perceived influence of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, suggesting that if the new FDC Whip is appointed to a ministerial position, it would further demonstrate the supposed power of the NRM.

“The NRM’s ‘god’ is at work. We have seen UPC and the Democratic Party being given ministerial positions after forming alliances with the NRM. Today, Nsibambi has expressed his readiness to work with the NRM, which means he should be prepared for a ministry appointment. This will confirm the strength of the NRM’s ‘god’ once and for all,” said Macho.

On August 7, 2023, Mafabi wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to inform her that the party had appointed Yusuf Nsibambi as the replacement for Ssemujju.

However, on August 14, nine FDC Members of Parliament petitioned the Speaker, challenging Mafabi’s decision and claiming that the party’s procedures had been disregarded.

The petitioners argued that they, as members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), should have been involved in the decision-making process.

In response to the petition, the Speaker rejected the decision communicated by Mafabi, stating that she could not implement the decision until the issues raised by the petitioners were resolved. The Speaker emphasized the importance of resolving internal party matters that affect the harmony and operation of Parliament.

Following the speaker’s decision not to replace Ssemujju, the FDC wrote back to clarify the concerns raised by the petitioners.

The party recently held a delegate conference where members were elected to various positions.