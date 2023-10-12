The Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng, has expressed concern over the low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, stating that by February 2024, 7,567,200 vaccine doses in Uganda will expire.

According to the minister, to date, only 59% of the population aged 18 and above have received at least two doses of the vaccine, while a mere 6% of children aged 12-17 have received two doses.

These vaccination rates fall short of our target of vaccinating 28.5 million eligible Ugandans (22 million adults and 6.5 million children) against Covid-19.

Despite some successful vaccination efforts, the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines has stagnated over the past 18 months.

“This can be attributed to a significantly reduced perception of risk at the population level. Consequently, by February 2024, 7,567,200 vaccine doses will have expired,” she explained.

On May 4, 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO), in agreement with the International Health Regulation (IHR) Committee, downgraded the Covid-19 pandemic from a Public Health Emergency of International Concern to an ongoing and established health issue.

As a result, the IHR committee confirmed that Covid-19 remains an ongoing health issue but no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Nathan Byanyima, MP of Bukanga North, has rejected the government’s statement regarding the potential resurgence of Covid-19 in Uganda, accusing the Ministry of Health of being a bottomless pit for finances. He insists that it is time for the Ministry to stop using the pandemic as an excuse to siphon taxpayers’ money.

“Covid-19 no longer poses a threat. The Ministry of Health has become a bottomless pit. People are misusing the money because who can be vaccinated now? The real issue at stake is cancer; people are dying of cancer. Don’t present us with flowery statements and expect us to accept them. Enough is enough. It’s not Covid-19 that’s killing people; it’s the misappropriation of funds that people contributed. Everything has disappeared,” Byanyima stated.

Connie Nakayenze, Mbale City Woman MP, has urged the Ministry of Health to provide an update on the progress of manufacturing domestic vaccines due to the public’s mistrust of foreign vaccines.

“All the elderly men and women who were vaccinated died, including my father. I don’t know whether it was because of the vaccines or if their time had come,” Nakayenze shared.

Rose Obigah, Woman MP of Terego, demanded an explanation from the Ministry of Health regarding the recurring issue of drugs expiring under their watch. “It sends chills down my spine when I hear about vaccines going to waste. It has become the norm for drugs to expire. Can we truly comprehend how to make proper use of our drugs before they expire?” Obigah questioned.

Robert Migadde, MP of Buvuma County, asked the Ministry of Health to clarify whether Covid-19 in Uganda is now a matter solely concerning the presidency, which could explain why testing is only conducted when guests are scheduled to meet the President.

“It is an undeniable fact that Covid-19 testing has become more political. Testing is only done when we are going to meet the President, and even if there is a national function that will bring people from various parts of the country, as long as the President is not attending, there is no testing. I genuinely want to understand if the Covid-19 we have is presidential,” Migadde inquired.

Earlier this year, during an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Permanent Secretary of the Health Ministry, Dr. Diana Atwine, expressed concern about the potential loss of a significant amount of funds used to purchase vaccines if they expired without being utilized. Some of the vaccines were due to expire in August and September of this year.

Atwine attributed the low uptake of the vaccine in Uganda to negative perceptions surrounding potential side effects and the belief among Ugandans that Covid-19 was no longer a significant threat to public health.

Atwine also stated that unused vaccines were a problem across the region, with countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Kenya facing similar challenges. She recently traveled to South Africa, where she noted that the country was also experiencing a surplus of unused vaccines.