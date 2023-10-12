He will be joined by Camilla when he flies to Kenya following an invitation from President William Ruto, whose country is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain.

Kenya won independence from the UK in 1963 and the two nations have enjoyed a close relationship since.

Not forgotten, however, is the violent colonial legacy of the Mau Mau uprising which led to a period known as the Emergency.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the King, said: “The King and Queen’s programme will celebrate the close links between the British and Kenyan people in areas such as the creative arts, technology, enterprise, education and innovation.

“The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history, including the Emergency (1952-1960).

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya.”