The stage is set for the two-day ICT National Job Fair, scheduled to take place from October 17th to 18th this year at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, underscored the event’s significance as a critical initiative aimed at opening doors to numerous employment opportunities and shaping the career paths of young job seekers.

Dr. Baryomunsi highlighted the job fair’s mission to address the persistent issue of youth unemployment, a challenge that has plagued the nation for far too long emphasizing the importance of this event as a beacon of hope for Ugandan youth.

“A 2019/2020 survey conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics revealed that approximately 30% of institutionally qualified youths in Uganda struggle to secure employment,” Dr. Baryomunsi noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added that this problem is exacerbated for semi-skilled and unskilled youths due to issues such as limited access to quality education and training, as well as a skills gap between job seekers and available positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to bridge this gap and provide hope to the nation’s young job seekers, Dr. Baryomunsi affirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to addressing youth unemployment through the upcoming ICT National Job Fair.

“The national ICT Job Fair is considered a catalyst for change, forging connections that lead to recruitment and career advancement, aiming to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers,” Dr. Baryomunsi stated.

In a remarkable show of support from the private sector, Huawei has made substantial investments in the fair, reaffirming its commitment to fostering ICT talent and innovation in Uganda. Nile Post, serving as the official media partner, will also play a crucial role in the event.

Fouziya Sooma, the Public Relations Officer at Huawei, expressed her commitment,

“We are dedicated to supporting the development of ICT talent and innovation within Uganda.” She said.

Dalton Kaweesa, General Manager of the Nile Post news, also expressed enthusiasm for the publication’s role as the official media partner:

“We are excited to be a part of this initiative, ensuring that the fair reaches a wider audience and brings employment opportunities to the forefront.”

In the 2023/24 Financial Year budget speech, the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, reported that close to 380,000 employment opportunities have been created under the Presidential Initiative Emyooga, a wealth and job creation program.

However, this number still falls short of the nation’s needs. The World Bank predicts that around 700,000 young people reach working age every year in Uganda, with projections of this number increasing to an average of one million between 2030-2040, further emphasizing the urgency of addressing youth unemployment.

The ICT National Job Fair is expected to be a significant step in tackling this issue and fostering opportunities for Uganda’s youth.