The Minister for Transport and Works, Gen Katumba Wamala has challenged contractors to ensure the country gets resilient infrastructure.

“We have a challenge to build resilient infrastructure. The changing weather partner is putting a big challenge on our infrastructure and we need contractors to think through developing resilient infrastructure,” Gen Katumba said.

The minister said the climate change problem requires that infrastructure is put up in such a manner that it can withstand these changes.

“We need to improve on our infrastructure to also accommodate greenery and environment as we development.” The minister made the remarks on Thursday as he launched festivities to mark the 30th anniversary for Uganda National Building and Civil Engineering Contractors (UNBCEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said the construction industry has played a key role in shaping the development of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The construction industry, often referred to as one of the cornerstones of our nation’s development, holds tremendous significance. It breathes life into our infrastructure, fuels economic growth, and provides livelihoods to countless individuals and families across Uganda. The construction and infrastructure sectors contribute significantly to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), accounting for 12% of our nation’s economic prosperity,” Gen Katumba said.

He noted that to this, government has committed 13% of its budget for infrastructure projects, reaffirming its priority to enhance Uganda’s infrastructure, a cornerstone for economic growth and prosperity.

The UNBCEC president, Eng. JamesOne Olonya said the celebrations to mark 30 years will see several events organised to commemorate three decades of excellence in the construction industry.

He said the activities will include the Uganda Construction and Infrastructure Forum and Exhibition (UCIFE) 2023 which will be a two-day high-level forum featuring thought leaders, experts, and stakeholders from the construction and infrastructure sector which will have President Museveni as the chief guest and Prof.PLO Lumumba as the keynote speaker.

“There will also be a three-day exhibition focusing on all aspects of the construction industry including industry standards and regulation, engineering, architecture, surveying, materials, technology and innovation, heavy equipment, management solutions, real estate, and interior designs, among others. Free entry for exhibition visitors,” Eng. Olonya said.

“The twin event provides an opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions, connect with industry influencers, and engage in discussions that shape the industry’s future.”

He said later, a contractor’s run will be organized to mobilize industry stakeholders to support the improvement of emergency response assistance to road accident victims where proceeds will go towards buying hospital beds and mattresses for selected regional referral hospitals in partnership with the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The run will be in both virtual and physical modes.

“There will also be a three-day blood donation drive to ensure the availability of safe blood in hospitals for accident victims and a special souvenir edition of the Contractor magazine which will give a comprehensive look at UNABCEC’s journey, achievements, and contributions to the industry.”

The events will take place from December 14 – 16, 2023, at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.