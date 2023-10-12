The Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, has presented her credentials to Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Ambassador Etsegenet Yimenu Bezabih presented the credentials in Bujumbura on Thursday.

During the presentation, ambassador Etsegenet delivered Ethiopia’s President Salhe-Work Zewde’s warm regards to President Ndayishimiye.

The message from President Zewde also contained a request by the Horn of Africa nation to establish a diplomatic mission in Bujumbura as a way to cement the fraternal ties that exist between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she is the ambassador to the three countries, ambassador Etsegenet is a resident of Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was accompanied by embassy officials including Robe Admassu, the military attache and her daughter.

Ambassador Etsegenet and President Ndayishimiye discussed various areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Ethiopian envoy began her tour of duty early this year. A month ago, she presented her credentials to Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.