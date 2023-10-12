It’s 8am in Israel. If you’re just joining us, here is what we have been covering in Israel and Gaza.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, is due to land in Israel in a few hours in a show of solidarity with the country. He will meet with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian authorities say. The Palestinian political leadership is deeply divided between Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party in the West Bank and its Islamist militant Hamas opponents who control the Gaza Strip.

that he had “seen” images of babies decapitated by Hamas A humanitarian crisis is spiralling in Gaza as hospitals, where thousands of injured people are fighting for their lives, are running out of power. The enclave’s only power station ceased operations yesterday due to a lack of fuel and Israel has cut all supplies of fuel, water and food into Gaza days before.

is spiralling in Gaza as hospitals, where thousands of injured people are fighting for their lives, are running out of power. The enclave’s only power station ceased operations yesterday due to a lack of fuel and Israel has cut all supplies of fuel, water and food into Gaza days before. Palestinian health officials say 1,200 people have died in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The Israeli toll in the Hamas weekend attack is also 1,200. The Palestinian militant group Hamas is holding at least 150 hostages in Gaza.

