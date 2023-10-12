The artists’ line-up for East Africa’s ultimate beer festival, the Bell ObaFest has been confirmed, with Tanzanian bongo music maestro Harmonize, Uganda’s Azawi and Kenya’s Nyashinski and BenSoul being confirmed to take the stage for an unforgettable fusion of East African talent that will offer an experience for all attendees to remember.

The Bell ObaFest which is being organized by Uganda Breweries Ltd. (UBL) in partnership with Swangz Avenue – is taking place on October, 22, 2023, at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.

Besides the main acts, the festival will also feature several other acts from across East Africa with the line-up expected to feature a diverse range of artists, DJs, bands, and traditional troupes including people with disabilities.

Andrew Kilonzo, the Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited, said, “Bell Lager’s ObaFest is a celebration of our unique identity, We are thrilled to bring together such incredible talents from South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya and look forward to audiences being treated to unforgettable experiences across the

region this October, 22 at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.”

Bell Lager’s ObaFest is being held under the joint East Africa OktobaFest experience a monumental celebration of East African culture, bringing people together to savour the region’s unique sounds, flavours and traditions.

The festival has committed to authentically celebrating the region’s unique cultural identity by showcasing its food, fashion, art, and gaming, with beer as the uniting ingredient, and a regional musical tour featuring Tanzania’s Harmonize, South Sudan’s John Frog and Kenya’s Ndovu Kuu performing in South Sudan; Uganda’s Jose Chameleone, Tanzania’s Ali Kiba and Kenya’s Nyashinski performing in Tanzania and; Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz, Kenya’s Nyashinski, and South Sudan’s John Frog performing in Kenya.

Currently, regional ObaFest events are being held across Uganda in the run-up to the main event at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.

Last weekend, Mbarara was treated to an ObaFest experience at Luxor Bar and this Saturday, the experience will be happening in Gulu at Kweyo Village featuring performances from top artists such as Ray G, Pato Lover Boy, Eezy and Pretty B.