By Michelle Marion Apio

Lack of diversification: Uganda’s economy is heavily reliant on agriculture, and its exports are dominated by agricultural products such as coffee, tea, and cotton. This makes the country vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices and other external shocks.

Low productivity:

The productivity of Ugandan workers is relatively low, which makes it difficult for Ugandan businesses to compete in the global market.

High costs of doing business:

The costs of doing business in Uganda are relatively high, due to factors such as poor infrastructure, corruption, and high taxes. This makes it difficult for Ugandan businesses to produce goods at competitive prices.

Lack of access to finance:

Ugandan businesses often have difficulty accessing finance, which can limit their ability to expand and invest.

Limited market access: Uganda is a landlocked country, which makes it difficult to access export markets. Additionally, Uganda’s trade infrastructure is relatively underdeveloped.

Weak export promotion efforts:

The Ugandan government’s export promotion efforts are relatively weak, which can make it difficult for Ugandan businesses to find and enter new markets.

In addition to the above, there are a number of other factors that can contribute to a country’s low export performance. These include:

Political instability: Political instability can deter foreign investment and make it difficult for businesses to operate efficiently.

Natural disasters: Natural disasters such as droughts and floods can damage crops and infrastructure, and disrupt economic activity.

Global economic conditions:

A global economic downturn can reduce demand for exports, leading to lower export earnings.

Despite the challenges, Uganda has the potential to become a major exporter of a wide range of products. The country has a large and growing population, a fertile climate, and abundant natural resources. By addressing the challenges listed above, the Ugandan government can help to create a more supportive environment for businesses to export and grow.

