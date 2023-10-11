The US has formally declared that the military in Niger had staged a coup, cutting off more than $500m (£407m) in aid.

In July the army ousted President Mohamed Bazoum – an ally of Western nations in the fight against jihadist insurgents.

Under US law, a formal designation of a coup requires that aid is suspended.

The US state department said assistance to Niger would only be resumed if the coup leaders ushered in a democratic government.

It is understood that Washington will keep its troops in Niger for the time being.

A US official said the troops were no longer actively helping Nigerien forces but would continue to monitor threats from jihadists.

Earlier France began withdrawing its troops.

Source: BBC