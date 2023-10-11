In a remarkable showcase of partnership and support, the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards Uganda, held at the splendid Next Media Park in Naguru last Saturday, October 7, 2023, saw influencers and content creators from Uganda’s thriving social media landscape being honoured for their outstanding contributions.

The event, themed “The Golden Era – Bold & Elegant”, was not just a celebration of talent but a testament to the collaborative efforts of various partners who played a pivotal role in making the night a grand success.

From the glitzy red carpet moments to the heartwarming speeches by the winners, the event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors who rallied behind the cause of recognising and celebrating the influence and creativity of Ugandan influencers.

Smirnoff, TikTok, Zaabu, Rock Boom, Saladin, Unilever, Imani Tech, Next Com, and Afromobile, stood shoulder to shoulder with the influencers, providing financial backing, logistical support, and promotional efforts that were instrumental in creating an unforgettable evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sponsors recognised the influence and reach of the nominees and winners, understanding the immense impact they have on the Ugandan audience. They seized the opportunity to align their brand values with the innovation and creativity showcased by these social media influencers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their contributions extended beyond the monetary support; they ensured that the event was flawlessly executed, offering a platform for influencers to shine.

The scenic hilltop venue was abuzz with excitement as nominee after nominee, sponsor representatives and invited guests made their way to the event, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and celebration.

As the night unfolded, the sponsors’ efforts became evident as the influencers basked in the spotlight, receiving awards and accolades for their exceptional work.

The biggest winner of the night, comedian Mikey Seems 2 Funny, took home three awards, leaving a mark on the audience with his infectious humour and gratitude for his mother’s unwavering support.

Kenny Rukundo and Pyper Faisal, among other winners, graciously acknowledged their mothers, emphasising the importance of family in their journeys to success. The event resonated with unity and support, as unsuccessful nominees joined in celebrating their peers’ achievements, displaying a spirit of solidarity.

Aaron Musoke, the Pulse Uganda Managing Director, articulated the future vision for the awards, aiming for continuous growth and expansion in the years to come. He emphasised the importance of partnering with more brands, recognising the influence these awards have in the digital landscape, and envisaging a larger platform for collaboration between influencers and brands.

Through their unwavering support and dedication, Zaabu, Rock Boom, Unilever, Imani Tech, Troy Studio, TikTok, Smirnoff, Saladin Media, Next Com, and Afromobile elevated the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards in Uganda, underscoring the power of collaboration and the impact it can have on recognising and appreciating influencers in Uganda’s vibrant social media scene.

Their commitment ensured that the event was a night to remember, leaving a lasting impression on the influencers and the Ugandan audience alike.