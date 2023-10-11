Personal and body care product company, Movit Products Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Agricultural Research Organisation(NARO) to foster agricultural research development to drive the country’s development through agro-industrialisation.

The public-private partnership was signed by Simpson Birungi, the Group Executive Chairman for Movit Products Limited and Dr. Yona Baguma the Director General on behalf of NARO.

“The MOU provides a general framework to facilitate formal collaboration between Movit products and NARO in developing, incubating and commercializing consumer packaged goods from natural resources that will be consumed both locally and globally,” Birungi said.

According to officials, this is a big development in ensuring that ground breaking NARO innovations get to the market and therefore contribute to the country’s economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Dr. Yona Baguma said, “We are partnering with that private sector for impact. Over the years, coffee has been known as a beverage, but of late, a number of other uses have been added to it, especially in the cosmetic industry. Such discoveries and more will now be shared with Movit for commercialization.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said they are optimistic about the partnership with expectation to see the first products come to market in 2024.

The partnership will see research into products by both entities .