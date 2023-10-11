Police in Kampala have kicked off a manhunt for a man who is alleged to have killed his stepson after having a misunderstanding with the mum.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the incident happened at Kapeeka village, Buloba parish in Wakiso district when the man only identified as Isaac, 29 a builder strangled five year old Jovan Kabuye.

“The suspect went to the home of Joseph Kibirige , the father of the victim and picked the young boy and later disappeared with him,” Enanga said.

He noted that at around 6pm that same day, when the mother returned home , she was told the five year old had been taken by the suspect .

It is said that the mother was in love with Isaac but the children who were known to the suspect currently on the run lived at their dad’s home.

Police said the search for the victim by the mother and other members of the village proved futile as the five year old was nowhere to be seen.

“On independence day at around 5am, the suspect called mother to inform he had murdered the five year old victims and put the body in an unfinished building.”

Enanga said when the mother together with other members of the village went to the house where she had been directed, they found the lifeless body of the five-year-old boy.

The police say the incident came after a misunderstanding between the mother of the five year old boy and her boyfriend.

The police spokesperson who condemned the murder said the hunt for the suspect is on.