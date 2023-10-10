By Diannah Nsabagasani

As the world marks World Mental Health Day, Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda takes a prominent step towards addressing the critical issue of mental health among Uganda’s youth.

Established in 2017, this dynamic youth empowerment and support organization has left an indelible mark on the lives of over 600,000 young individuals through mentorship, advocacy, and awareness programs.

Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda’s journey commenced in 2018 with a mission to tour over 120 schools across Uganda. Their impactful campaigns include “Smashed,” dedicated to raising awareness about underage drinking, “Cool Teenz Xperience,” aimed at combating substance abuse, and “Beera Steady,” focusing on HIV/AIDS awareness and mental health.

The scourge of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and stress, continues to afflict many young Ugandans. Acknowledging this pressing concern, Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda unveiled their strategic plan for 2023-2028, with a strong focus on mental health.

On 10th October, 2023, a significant day that is World Mental Health Day, Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda is hosting a groundbreaking event – the “Tea and Talk” gathering at their secure office space in Kyanja. This event aims to foster insightful discussions on mental health, offering young people practical strategies for coping with these challenges.

The Tea and Talk event promises to be an engaging and supportive space where young individuals can come together to learn, share, and discover effective ways to navigate life’s hurdles, especially in the context of World Mental Health Day.

As Uganda and the world grapple with the ongoing challenge of mental health among its youth, Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda’s Tea and Talk event serves as a beacon of hope. It provides a platform for young people to thrive mentally and emotionally, not just on this World Mental Health Day, but in their journey towards a brighter and healthier future.

For more information about this impactful event and Topowa Youth Mentoring Uganda’s vital work, visit their website at www.topowayouth.org.