Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) staged a walkout from today’s plenary sitting in Parliament, expressing their opposition to the ongoing arrest, abduction, and detention of their leaders and supporters.

They condemned the behaviour of the security forces, stating that it contradicts the principles of Uganda’s independence, which was celebrated just yesterday.

On Monday morning, prominent leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP), including spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya, were taken into custody.

The reasons behind their arrests remain unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy police and military presence were observed at the NUP head offices in Kamwokya, Kampala, on Monday, prior to the party’s ‘special prayer session’ for the missing members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, MP for Butambala, expressed his frustration, stating, “We are expected to come here and discuss matters with decorum, perhaps debating the atrocities committed by the police forces. The NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi, as you are aware, was kidnapped from the plane and taken home.”

Kivumbi emphasised that they have always pursued a path of constitutionalism and the rule of law, citing their previous challenge of the Police Act Section 32 (e) in the Constitutional Court.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, attempted to calm the situation by calling for the Opposition to allow the government to provide a statement explaining the actions of the security forces.

However, the Opposition rejected this, prompting Tayebwa to remind them that he had no power to stop them from leaving the chambers.

Tayebwa criticised the Opposition for ambushing him with the walkout protest, suggesting that such a matter should have been discussed between the Leader of the Opposition and his office before a decision was made.

He also stressed that, as the presiding officer, he had no authority to prevent any MP from leaving.

NUP leaders, on Monday, condemned the arrests of their representatives, attributing this repression to a lack of independence in Uganda, as political parties engaged in lawful activities are targeted and subjected to arbitrary arrests and imprisonment by the Museveni family.

On Uganda’s 61st “independence” day, the police and military forces raided the NUP party headquarters, preventing party leadership from addressing the nation.

Consequently, the NUP Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, and several civilians have been unlawfully detained at Kira Road and other police stations in the city.

They asserted that this blatant abuse of power and infringement on the rights of Ugandans must not go unchallenged.