The time it takes to travel to the Moon depends on the specific mission and spacecraft being used.

During the Apollo missions in the late 1960s and early 1970s, it took approximately 3 days (72 hours) to travel from Earth to the Moon.

Since then, there have been various missions and spacecraft sent to the Moon, and the travel time can vary depending on factors such as the launch vehicle, trajectory, and mission objectives.

Some missions may take a more direct route and reach the Moon faster, while others may take longer if they have different objectives or constraints.

There were plans for future lunar missions, including crewed missions under NASA’s Artemis program, which aimed to return humans to the Moon. These missions were expected to take a few days to reach the Moon, similar to the Apollo missions.