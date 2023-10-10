In celebration of beer this October, Bell Lager held a mini-Bell Obafest experience last weekend at the Luxor Bar in Mbarara for its consumers ahead of the Bell Obafest experience set to take place on 22 nd October at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.

The colorful experience immersed consumers into a cultural appreciation of life through dance and music and savory East African delicacies in celebration of the crisp gold beer that Bell Lager is.

In light of how we do dance and music, the Karo Karungi dance troop put on such an engaging cultural dance performance for the crowd and later ushered in performances from artists Ray-G and Omega 256 who equally put on a great performance for the crowd.

Speaking during the experience, Grace Amme, the Bell Lager Brand Manager said, “As we gear up for the East African Bell Obafest experience later this month, we are taking the beer experience closer to our consumers within different parts of the country through carefully crafted beer experiences to celebrate beer in meaningful and relatable ways.”

To immerse more consumers, the regional Bell Obafest experience is spanning to Gulu this weekend.

The Bell Obafest as a platform highlights the modern Ugandan and East and African expression through different pillars like art fashion and culture while celebrating beer.