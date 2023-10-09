Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, has expressed deep concern about the uncertainty surrounding the future of the nation.

In a statement commemorating Uganda’s 61st independence anniversary, Mpuuga reminds the people of the struggles and sacrifices made by our founders, which ultimately led to the departure of the colonial masters and Uganda’s declaration of independence on October 9, 1962.

“The 61-year journey has been largely disappointing for the citizens. It serves as a reminder of the significant shortcomings in our transition from a colonial state,” he remarked.

Mpuuga highlights the vision of our forefathers who fought for Uganda’s independence, envisioning a country where Ugandans would have complete control and a more effective functioning of the state, surpassing what the colonialists had left behind.

“Unfortunately, our democracy has failed to evolve as expected. Independence was meant to provide our people with a genuine democracy in which the rights of every citizen are respected,” he laments.

He identifies three major issues that have hindered Uganda’s progress since gaining independence.

Mpuuga criticizes the stagnation of democracy, particularly the disregard for the 1962 Constitution during the 1966 crisis and the subsequent removal of presidential term limits.

Furthermore, he addresses the unequal distribution of national resources, with those in power disproportionately benefiting while communities that contribute to development face marginalization and subpar services.

Mpuuga calls for a fair formula to rectify this imbalance.

Additionally, he emphasises the concentration of power in the hands of a few and urges the decentralisation of power to regional authorities to enhance service delivery.

He stresses the need for a political formula that promotes power-sharing to ensure stability and growth.

Mpuuga’s assessment sheds light on the ongoing challenges that Uganda continues to face as it reflects on its historical struggle for independence.

These challenges include the necessity for democratic reforms, equitable resource allocation, and a shift in power distribution.