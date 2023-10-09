The chairperson of National Resistance Movement (NRM) party electoral commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi has said Uganda missed out on President Museveni’s ’visionary‘ leadership during the immediate post-independence years.

Today, Uganda celebrates 61 years of Independence.

Appearing on NBS Television, Odoi said Uganda would have been too far in terms of development had Museveni been in power in 1962 when the country gained independence.

“If NRM had taken the reins of power in 1962, we would have been too far. Between 1962 to 1964, is when Uganda enjoyed peace and progress. After that, squabbles!” Odoi said.

He added, “If Museveni had come in 1962, the Museveni regime you call, the Museveni economics, with a small population, with a blossoming economy where coffee was anything, Uganda was known as the water loo of Africa. Ugandans missed the opportunity of having a good leader in 1962.”

Uganda gained independence from the United Kingdom (UK) on October 9, 1962.

However, the immediate post-independence years were marked by violent conflicts including an eight-year-long military war led by the late, Idi Amin.

The incumbent President Museveni took power in January 1986 following a six-year bush war that started in 1980.