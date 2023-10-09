By Solomon Kyambadde

In a vibrant and colorful display of nostalgia and camaraderie, the St. Mary’s Kitende Old Students Association (SMASKOSA) recently held a memorable reunion at The Legends Rugby Grounds in Kampala on Saturday 7th October 2023 dubbed SMASKOSA Meet and Meat 2023. The event brought together alumni from different generations and year classes, all sharing a common bond rooted in their educational journey at St. Mary’s Boarding secondary school – Kitende.

While speaking to the Nile post, the Interim SMASKOSA spokesperson and PR, Solomon Kyambadde, emphasized the importance of preserving the bonds forged during their formative years and the role that SMASKOSA plays in connecting alumni across generations. “Our shared experiences at St. Mary’s Kitende have bound us together, and it’s essential that we continue to nurture these connections,” he said.

Muhawenimana Sarafina, the association’s Interim Chairperson, also addressed the attendees with a short passionate message about the importance of giving back. She highlighted SMASKOSA’s ongoing efforts to support current students through scholarships, mentorship programs, and recognizing the recent achievements made by the Old students to the community. Sarafina emphasized that the reunion was not just about reliving the past but also about contributing to the future of St. Mary’s Kitende.

Counsel Alex Luganda, the first association Chairperson and also elder of SMASKOSA, took the stage to share his experiences and insights from the early days of SMASKOSA. He recounted the challenges faced in establishing the association and how it had grown over the years. His speech served as a source of inspiration for the younger alumni in attendance, illustrating how collective efforts and determination could bring about positive change.

The reunion was not just a gathering of old friends; it was a visual spectacle. The atmosphere was electric, with music graced by DJ Crim, dance, and delicious cuisine adding to the festivities. The Legends Rugby Grounds were transformed into a kaleidoscope of colors, as alumni celebrated the diversity of their association.

As the attendees departed with hearts full of remembrance and hope for the future, it was evident that the SMASKOSA MEET AND MEAT reunion had painted a brighter future for St. Mary’s Kitende old students with hope of even having a League established in the future. The association continues to serve as a beacon of unity, support, and inspiration for all its members, both past and present.