The Legends Rugby Grounds came alive on Sunday as the St Mary’s College Kisubi alumni community gathered to witness yet another exhilarating episode of the SMACK League football tournament.

Match Day 13 of Season Six, hosted by Window (Class of 2003) and Guinness, was nothing short of spectacular.

The highlight of the day was the thrilling match between Team Mafias and the League elders, Mama Teo Legends, where Team Mafias secured a resounding 3-0 victory.

However, the entertainment factor was equally electrifying, ensuring that the night was unforgettable for all those in attendance. As the sun set, the Old Boys, their friends, and family settled in for an evening of pure enjoyment.

Singing sensation Irene Ntale took the stage by storm, serenading the crowd with her soulful voice and alluring stage presence. The songbird treated the audience to some of her top-charting songs like Olindaba, Gukuba, Gwe Aliko and Stay With Me among many others.

It was evident that the crowd was captivated by her performance, with many singing along to every word.

Before Irene Ntale graced the stage, the Janzi Band set the mood with their soulful and energetic melodies. They played a lively setlist of popular global songs that had people grooving and swaying to the music. The audience couldn’t resist the temptation to hit the dance floor as the band’s infectious rhythms filled the air.

Throughout the evening, Guinness the beverage sponsor of the league flowed freely, creating a relaxing and warm atmosphere and ensuring that smiles and happy faces were in abundance.

Patience Aguti, Project Manager Premium Beers at UBL, summed up the evening perfectly, saying the combination of great beer, fantastic music, and thrilling football had contributed to the evening’s success.

“Tonight, the Guinness Brand showed up in a big way. In the spirit of celebrating Independence Day, it was important that we bring our consumers an exciting experience to celebrate their country as they mixed and mingled over good football, good entertainment, and good beer,” she said.

As the tournament continues to unfold, fans eagerly await the next installment of excitement and entertainment that the SMACK League has become known for.

The SMACK League has evolved into a unique sporting event that unites the alumni of St Mary’s College Kisubi. This league has gained immense popularity, with fans and players eagerly anticipating each new season. This year, the league has expanded to include other disciplines, including e-sports, providing a well-rounded and exciting experience for participants and spectators alike.