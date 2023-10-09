The National Unity Platform spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi and the Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya have been arrested by security at the party headquarters in Kamwokya.

The two had gone to the party headquarters where the NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi is expected to give his 61st independence day address to the nation.

However, the duo were not allowed to reach the party headquarters and were arrested by a join police and army team.

They are currently detained at Kira Road police station.

The army and police have laid siege at the NUP headquarters in Kamwokya since last week when the strongest opposition party in the country announced a one million march to Entebbe Airport to receive their president who was returning from abroad.

Kyagulanyi was however apprehended as soon as he stepped foot at the airport and driven straight to his home in Magere, Wakiso district.

Heavy deployment has since been kept around his home.