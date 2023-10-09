The MK Boda Boda Winners Association has issued a warning against individuals who falsely claim to be supporters of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, donning his shirt and engaging in acts of violence against innocent people in the streets and villages.

Faizo Kirya, the group’s coordinator in Kampala, disclosed that they have received information about imposters posing as MK members.

These individuals wear helmets, T-shirts, and carry babies with Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s image, intensifying their harassment of people and theft of their belongings.

“I would like to address Ugandans who pretend to love and support Muhoozi. Those who wear his T-shirts and engage in assaulting people,” he stated.

Kirya further emphasised that they have ensured the readiness of their security forces and instructed them to apprehend individuals wearing MK T-shirts, soliciting money from people in the city.

“These imposters will be taken to court for their actions, he added.

He clarified that their rally aims to garner support for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s presidential bid and aid in the development of the youth.

The incident has been reported to the security forces, and anyone apprehended will face legal consequences, without any leniency.

Kirya also congratulated President Museveni for his efficient leadership and the recent ban on elephant riding, signing the notification into law.

Meanwhile, Zainab Musimenta, head of MK Project in Wakiso, cautioned against spreading rumors that Gen Muhoozi hasn’t distributed boda bodas and other items to alleviate poverty among citizens.

Musimenta encouraged the youth to actively engage in the MK Project to secure a promising future.

She assured them that the necessary financial support will be provided.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has previously expressed his ambition to succeed his father, President Museveni.

However, he emphasises that this will only take place with the approval of his “old man.”

Despite this, General Muhoozi has declared his intentions to contest in the forthcoming general election.

His supporters have been actively involved in numerous politically-driven events, including nationwide birthday celebrations.

Last year, his 48th birthday was commemorated across the country and culminated in a dinner at State House Entebbe, graced by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.