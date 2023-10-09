By Rukia Nantaba

The residents of Kisoro district in Uganda came together in a colourful homecoming ceremony and thanksgiving event to celebrate retired General Kale Kayihura for his contributions to the nation during his tenure in top leadership.

The event, held at Zanza grounds in Kisoro district, marked a heartfelt moment as the community showed their appreciation for his service.

General Kayihura, who was last seen in Kisoro district in 2021 while serving as the Inspector General of Police, had been facing two counts related to the failure to protect war materials and aiding the kidnapping and repatriation of Rwandan exiles, refugees, and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016. However, he asserted his innocence, and these charges were ultimately dropped.

“The charges were dropped due to my innocence. I was falsely accused by individuals pursuing their own interests.” Gen Kayihura asserted.

During his emotional speech, General Kale Kayihura expressed profound gratitude to the people of Kisoro for their support throughout his career.

He emphasized that he had no political ambitions and denied recent reports claiming he was granted a pardon for all charges against him. General Kayihura insisted that he had been falsely accused by individuals with their own interests.

“I thank the people of Kisoro for contributing to my retirement as a proud military officer. I have no political ambitions.” emphasized Kayihura.

General Kayihura also commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his integrity and deliberate decision-making process, which he described as devoid of haste. He extended his gratitude to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for their commitment to justice.

“I commend President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his integrity and deliberate decision-making process, devoid of haste.” asserted Kayihura.

In a sermon led by the Bishop of Muhabura Diocese, Rt Rev. Godfrey Mbitse, believers were encouraged to consistently do good to others and cultivate love. The Bishop emphasized the importance of leaving a positive legacy, citing General Kayihura as an example.

Kisoro District LCV Chairman, Abel Bizimana, congratulated General Kale for enduring the challenging times during his imprisonment and travel ban. He attributed the positive outcome to answered prayers.

Born in Kisoro on October 9, 1962, to Johnson Komuluyange Kalekezi, one of the Ugandans who fought for the nation’s independence, General Kale Kayihura has left an indelible mark on the region through his service as a General and as Inspector General of Police.