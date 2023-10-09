Kansanga Miracle Center celebrates 61st Independence Day in advance as pastor Isaac Kyobe Kiwewesi lashed at a section of Ugandans spreading false propaganda that it’s not worth celebrating the 61st independence with the country is grappling in the social, economic and political atmosphere.

Last week, in a plenary session chaired by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, a section of members of parliament watered down the minister for presidency Milly Babalanda’s statement of the achievements Uganda has achieved since it regained independence in 1962.

Opposition chief whip John Baptist Nambeshe said that it’s not worth celebrating independence when there’s no freedom of democracy in the country referring to how the state handled Bobi wine at Entebbe Airport and the events which followed up to Magere.

During the sermon, pastor Kiwewesi disclosed that it’s worth celebrating the 61st independence because this Nation belongs to God referring to the book of Genesis 15:13 where God assured Abraham to fear no one because he’s the shield.

Pastor Kiwewesi said that the freedom Ugandans are enjoying today is a gift from God.

The congregation was also entertained with traditional dances and the National Anthem from the church choir donned in National flag attires.