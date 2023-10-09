Several international airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv, saying they would wait until the security situation improved before resuming their services.

US carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines all suspended flights, as did Air France.

United Airlines said in a statement it had run two scheduled flights to the US from Israel late on Saturday and early on Sunday. Services were then suspended “until conditions allow them to resume.”

Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines also canceled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday, citing the security situation.

Cathay Pacific announced the cancellation of its flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv from Tuesday.

Korean Air also canceled its Monday flight between the port city of Incheon and Tel Aviv.

Source: DW