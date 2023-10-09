The Singleton match play challenge season eight had the fourth round held successfully at the par-71 Entebbe club on Saturday.

The fourth round, which also the quarter final stage had three pairs qualify to the next stage with two other pairs ending in stalemate.

The victorious three pairs to progress to the semi-finals include; Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirabira, Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona as well as Michael Odur & Brian Manyindo.

Mucunguzi and Kirabira beat Robert Busingye and Innocent Nahabwe 3/2. Walusimbi and Magona eliminated Jimmy Adiga and Johnson Dairo 2/1. Odur playing alongside Manyindo got over Conrad Odere and Shaban Ram 2/1.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest between Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere against Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu saw them tie and it will be completed 8th and 13th October starting on holes 2 and 9.

Round five, the semifinals, will be played on 18th November 2023 as the rest of the golfers will head to the subsidiary group.

Entebbe club captain Walusimbi with Magona will play the winner between Ssebugwawo/ Odere or Bogera/Kiddu. The other semi-final duel shall see Mucunguzi & Kirabira facing the high flying Odur & Manyindo pair.

Subsidiary category:

As the main group battled in the quarter finals, the rest of the golfers in the field of 126 on the day settled their egos in the subsidiary cluster.

Kin Karisa won the men’s group A with 37 stableford points, Bruce Aijuuka took group B (43 points), Lin Mu King (41 points) was successful in group C as Kelvin Wakwabubi (38 points) toppled the rest in group D.

Ladies:

Acen Ongol with 39 points was outstanding in ladies group A ahead of Maureen Okurra.

Edith Wamalwa, playing off handicap 34 won group B with 37 points ahead of Beatrice Othieno (handicap 36) with 32 points.

There was a visiting delegation of golfers from Kakamega Golf Club in Kenya.

Julius Happy Kyazze thrilled the 19th hole gallery with exceptional performance off the Saxophone