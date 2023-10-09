Many of the shoppers who strolled Carrefour Market’s store at the Arena Mall in Nsambya, were left feeling like Christmas came early after singer Cinderella Sanyu, also known as Cindy joined them in a shopping spree.

A day before she headed to Mbale for the Eastern edition of the Cindy-Sheebah battle concert, the Boom Party singer caused ruckus inside the supermarket when she came in for shopping.

Days prior, she had asked her fans to recommend a store that was big on variety yet low on prices.

Then she announced on her social media that she would be shopping at Carrefour Nsambya, causing excitement among her fans.

As the singer and mother of three strolled around the aisles picking up items, elated shoppers and fans scampered to say Hi while uncontrollably asking for selfies, which she granted.

Ugandan celebrities are not in the habit of going out to shop, and perhaps this explains why the moment elicited excitement.

Cindy bought everything from foodstuffs, detergents, beverages, beauty products, stationery, accessories, groceries, kitchenware among others. She represents the many parents and parents-to-be who will be ecstatic to learn about Carrefour Market Nsambya’s special offers on a wide range of products.

Following the Arena Mall’s introduction of free parking, further complementing the all-most completed infrastructural upgrade on Nsambya Road, shoppers will also be upbeat about the supermarket’s expanded variety of stock, new sections and a renewed promise of convenience.

For Cindy, the experience was too surreal, her shopping lasted over an hour.

“When you have little ones, there’s just too much on Carrefour Market’s shelves that irresistibly keeps calling,” she said.

At some point, she held a mic and turned the supermarket into a mini concert, bringing staff and other shoppers to a standstill.

Between short dance moments with fans, recording videos with her signature intro, selfies, hugs and getting intimate with shoppers, the former Blu*3 singer was visibly having a fun time.

This comes at a time when Carrefour Market at The Arena Mall has announced its ‘My Club’ sales campaign which will see customers earn points that will make them eligible for ridiculous discounts on thousands of items.

In the campaign that will see lucky customers win Shs1 million worth of MyClub points, a customer is only required to visit Carrefour Market Nsambya and record a video of their shopping experience, then post this video on social media tagging Carrefour Uganda and stand a chance to win. The more the likes one’s post gets, the more their chances to win.

The supermarket recently announced unbeatable discounts on numerous items with some of them going down by 65% which has drawn in droves of shoppers to make the most of the unbeatable offers.

Carrefour Market, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, opened its Arena Mall store in December 2021.

Its expansion into Uganda was to bring the franchise’s (which operates the Carrefour supermarkets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia) unique Carrefour offering of unbeatable value, range, international standards to more customers across Uganda.